Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Airlines Limited    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Airlines : obtains $13 billion rescue package amid coronavirus shock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport

State investor Temasek Holdings and others will inject as much as S$19 billion ($13.27 billion) (10.90 billion pounds) of liquidity into Singapore Airlines (SIA) in the single biggest rescue for an airline slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The massive financing plan, which drove SIA shares down as much as 10.5% on Friday, underscores the depth of financial trouble for the global airline industry, with nearly one-third of the world's aircraft already grounded because of the pandemic, according to data provider Cirium.

Many governments worldwide have already stepped in to help airlines amid the virus-induced travel slump, with the United States offering $58 billion in aid. Many carriers have grounded fleets and ordered thousands of workers on unpaid leave to keep afloat.

The S$5.3 billion equity and up to S$9.7 billion convertible note portions of the Singapore Airlines fundraising are being underwritten by Temasek, which owns about 55% of the group.

The carrier has also obtained a S$4 billion bridge loan facility with the country's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, to support near-term liquidity requirements.

"This is an exceptional time for the SIA Group," SIA Chairman Peter Seah said in a statement late on Thursday.

SIA's shares went into a rare trading halt earlier Thursday after plunging to their lowest in 22 years this week as investors feared the virus will have a deep impact on the company.

"Under the current dire circumstances, the rights issue is the best tactical move for SIA. It underscores the carrier's strategic importance to Singapore and the island state's position as both a financial centre and aviation hub," Shukor Yusof, head of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said in a blog post.

SIA has said it would cut capacity by 96%, ground almost its entire fleet and impose cost cuts affecting about 10,000 staff amid what it called the "greatest challenge" it had ever faced.

The rights issue will be offered at S$3 per share, a 53.8% discount to SIA's last traded price of S$6.5.

"While the raising looks earnings and valuation decretive, SIA now looks well positioned to ride out the storm with balance sheet concerns largely de-risked," BofA analysts told clients.

Temasek International Chief Executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara said the deal would not only tide SIA over a short-term liquidity challenge but would position it for growth beyond the pandemic.

SIA said it would use the funding from the rights issues to beef up its capital and operational expenditure needs.

On Thursday, the Singapore government announced more than $30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households brace against the pandemic.

Finance minister Heng Swee Keat had also said that SIA would announce support from Temasek and that he welcomed Temasek's decision to support the airline.

Qantas Airways this week secured A$1.05 billion (524.31 million pounds) against its aircraft fleet.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Kirsten Donovan, Dan Grebler and Gerry Doyle)

By Anshuman Daga

Stocks treated in this article : Singapore Airlines Limited, Qantas Airways Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -0.61% 3.25 End-of-day quote.-54.01%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 9.89% 5.89 End-of-day quote.11.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
11:03pSingapore Airlines latest to get massive bailout amid coronavirus crisis
RE
10:55pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : obtains $13 billion rescue package amid coronavirus shock
RE
08:44pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : to Raise S$15 Billion via Equity, Debt Offering Amid Ground..
DJ
03:10pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
05:05aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : to announce support from state investor Temasek
RE
03/25SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
RE
03/25Qantas shares soar on financing deal as rivals cut more capacity
RE
03/24SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Makes Significant Capacity Cuts and Grounds Aircraft
AQ
03/24PARKING PAIN : Airlines, airports hunt for storage space as pandemic idles plane..
RE
03/24SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Facing 'greatest challenge'
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 16 233 M
EBIT 2020 639 M
Net income 2020 296 M
Debt 2020 7 568 M
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -92,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 7 703 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,42  SGD
Last Close Price 6,50  SGD
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.13%5 320
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-45.79%19 826
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 779
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.87%11 497
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%11 164
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-59.64%9 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group