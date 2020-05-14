Log in
Singapore Airlines Limited

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
Singapore Airlines : posts first-ever annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

05/14/2020
FILE PHOTO: Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss due to poor fuel hedging bets and a collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, a bellwether for premium travel in Asia, swung to a S$212 million (122.08 million pounds)net loss in the financial year ended March 31, down from a S$683 million profit a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter, it lost S$732 million, down from a S$203 million profit the prior year. It did not declare a dividend.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson)

