MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Airlines Limited    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Airlines : taps investors for up to $10.5 billion amid coronavirus shock

03/26/2020 | 07:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is tapping existing investors for up to S$15 billion ($10.48 billion) through the sale of shares and convertible bonds to offset the shock to its business from the coronavirus outbreak.

The fundraising is being underwritten by the airline's biggest investor, state-owned Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL], which owns about 55% of the group.

"This is an exceptional time for the SIA Group," SIA Chairman Peter Seah said in a statement late on Thursday.

SIA's shares went into a rare trading halt earlier in the day after plunging to their lowest in 22 years as investors feared the pandemic will have a deep impact on the company.

Many governments worldwide have already stepped in to help airlines hammered by the virus-induced travel slump, with the United States offering $58 billion in aid as widespread travel restrictions force many carriers to ground fleets and order thousands of workers on unpaid leave to keep afloat.

"Under the current dire circumstances, the rights issue is the best tactical move for SIA. It underscores the carrier's strategic importance to Singapore and the island state's position as both a financial centre and aviation hub," Shukor Yusof, head of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said in a blog.

SIA has said it will cut capacity by 96%, ground almost its entire fleet and impose cost cuts affecting about 10,000 staff in what it called the "greatest challenge" it had ever faced.

The airline said it would issue S$5.3 billion in new shares to current shareholders and also issue 10-year bonds to raise up to a further S$9.7 billion.

"The size of the rights issue is more than expected, almost double SIA's current market cap, indicating the gravity of the situation the airline is facing," Yusof said.

In addition, SIA said it had arranged a S$4 billion bridge loan facility with DBS Bank to support the company's near-term liquidity requirements.

The rights issue will be offered at S$3 per share, a 53.8% discount to SIA's last traded price of S$6.5.

"This transaction will not only tide SIA over a short term financial liquidity challenge, but will position it for growth beyond the pandemic," said Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International.

SIA said it would use the funding from the rights issues to beef up its capital and operational expenditure needs.

On Thursday, the Singapore government announced more than $30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households brace against the pandemic.

Finance minister Heng Swee Keat had also said that SIA would announce support from Temasek and that he welcomed Temasek's decision to support the airline.

Qantas Airways this week secured A$1.05 billion ($636.1 million) against its aircraft fleet.

By Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -0.61% 3.25 End-of-day quote.-54.01%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 9.89% 5.89 End-of-day quote.11.13%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 16 287 M
EBIT 2020 640 M
Net income 2020 304 M
Debt 2020 7 410 M
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -117x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 7 703 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,42  SGD
Last Close Price 6,50  SGD
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.13%5 320
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-46.82%19 826
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 779
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.87%11 497
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%11 164
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-58.45%9 075
