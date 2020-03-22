Singapore Airlines : to Make Significant Capacity Cuts, Ground Aircraft

By P.R. Venkat



Singapore Airlines Ltd. is drastically cutting capacity and grounding its aircraft as the continuing spread of the coronavirus forces governments the world over to tighten border controls.

The grounding of around 138 Singapore Airlines and SilkAir aircraft out of a total 147 poses one of the greatest challenges that the group has ever faced, the carrier said Monday.

Low-cost unit Scoot will also suspend most of its network, grounding 47 of its 49 aircraft, the airline said.

"It is unclear when the SIA Group can begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty as to when the stringent border controls will be lifted," the airline said.

Airlines worldwide are cutting capacity and grounding many planes as Covid-19 has crimped both business and leisure travel.

The airline said the resultant collapse in demand for air travel has led to a significant decline in passenger revenue.

