MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Ltd.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.

(SIAL)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Airlines : 06 Mar - Earn Miles With SIA's Digital Wallet Krispay

03/06/2019 | 03:12am EST

06 March 2019 - Starting today, KrisFlyer members can earn KrisPay miles instantaneously when they spend1 at various partner outlets across Singapore, with the latest enhancement to the KrisPay app.

After making a purchase, members can simply launch the KrisPay app and key in the amount spent under the new "Earn" tab, and a QR code will be generated. The partner's cashier will then scan the QR code, resulting in an instant reward of KrisPay miles2. Members can convert KrisPay miles earned3 to KrisFlyer miles (one KrisPay mile is equivalent to one KrisFlyer mile) instantaneously within seven days of accrual.

"This latest enhancement to KrisPay will provide KrisFlyer members more opportunities to earn KrisFlyer miles through everyday purchases. It is part of our wider effort to leverage on digital technologies and innovation frameworks to enhance the KrisFlyer programme," said Singapore Airlines' Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping.

KrisPay currently has 33 partners with more than 260 outlets island-wide, up from 18 when the programme was launched last year, across several categories including food and beverage, beauty and grooming services, fashion, petrol and retail. Members will be able to earn miles at 27 out of the 33 partners, with more partners added progressively. The full list of our current 33 partners can be found below.

KrisPay is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Once downloaded, members can easily turn their KrisFlyer miles into KrisPay miles using the app's instant top-up function. KrisPay miles have a validity of six months.

KrisPay, launched in July 2018, is the world's first blockchain-based airline loyalty digital wallet. The technology was developed in collaboration with KPMG Digital Village and Microsoft. More details about KrisPay can be found at www.krispay.com. High-resolution images of the KrisPay app can be downloaded from: https://bit.ly/2Lsa55o

1Earn KrisPay miles when payment is made with cash, credit card or debit card
2Only KrisPay miles earned through partners can be transferred to the member's KrisFlyer account within seven days
3KrisPay miles earned per transaction must be transferred in their entirety to the member's KrisFlyer account

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 08:11:07 UTC
