Singapore Airlines : 15 Apr - Singapore Airlines And Garuda Indonesia Expand Codeshare Operations

15 April 2019 (Joint Release with Garuda Indonesia) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Garuda Indonesia customers can now enjoy more options when travelling between Singapore and Indonesia as a result of an expanded codeshare agreement between the two carriers.



Under the expanded agreement, SIA and Garuda Indonesia are now codesharing on each other's flights between Singapore and the Indonesian capital Jakarta. SIA and Garuda Indonesia each operate nine flights per day on the route.



The two carriers first started codesharing in 2010 on each other's flights between Singapore and Denpasar (Bali). In 2014, the agreement was expanded to include flights between Singapore and Surabaya. SIA's regional subsidiary SilkAir also codeshares on Garuda Indonesia-operated flights to Denpasar and Surabaya, while Garuda Indonesia codeshares on SilkAir-operated flights to ten destinations1 in its Indonesia network.



"We are delighted to be further expanding our agreement with Garuda Indonesia to include more codeshare flights for our customers," said SIA's Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping.



"Indonesia is a very popular tourism and business destination and we are pleased to make the country more accessible to travellers from all around the world. This reflects our continuous efforts to work with our partners to offer more seamless travel experiences for our customers."



Garuda Indonesia Director of Commercial, Pikri Ilham Kurniansyah, added, "We are pleased to announce this partnership with Singapore Airlines which will further extend our network to Singapore as one of the busiest airport hubs in Southeast Asia. The codeshare agreement allows the passengers to benefit from the networks of both airlines to travel between Singapore and Indonesia with seamless connectivity and increase travel flexibility.



"We truly believe we can provide our mutual customers the highest level of service, which exceeds the industry standard. Southeast Asia is a very important region for Garuda Indonesia, while Singapore in particular is a key growth market. Garuda Indonesia's flights to Singapore have played an important role in improving economic ties as well as cultural exchanges between the two countries. Today, just as more than half a century ago, Singapore remains a partner in growth as well as an important market for Garuda Indonesia."



SIA and Garuda Indonesia operate a combined total of 175 weekly scheduled services between Singapore and Indonesia.

____________________________

1 Balikpapan, Bandung, Denpasar, Lombok, Makassar, Manado, Medan, Semarang, Surabaya and Yogyakarta