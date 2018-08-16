Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Ltd.    SIAL   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. (SIAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Airlines : 15 Aug - SIA And Canyon Ranch Announce Partnership To Enhance Customer Experience And Well-Being On The World's Longest Flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:36am CEST

15 August 2018

  • Focus on wellness cuisines, rest and relaxation, and general well-being
  • Programme to extend to additional Singapore-US non-stop services to Los Angeles and San Francisco


Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Canyon Ranch, the world's premiere integrative wellness brand, have forged a partnership to re-invent ultra-long-haul travel with a focus on wellness cuisines, rest and relaxation, and general well-being on the world's longest flights.

The Canyon Ranch team of experts from integrative medicine, exercise, nutrition and other disciplines - collectively known as Canyon Ranch Wellness Architects™, including the 17th U.S. Surgeon General - has developed science-based strategies for improved sleep, exercise and stretching, as well as new, nutrition-focused menus, applied specifically to SIA's 18 hour 45 minutes non-stop service launching on 11 October 2018 between Singapore and New York (Newark), the world's longest commercial flight. The programme will also extend to Singapore-US non-stop services to Los Angeles and San Francisco.


"SIA is firmly committed to continually elevating our customers' experience to be the number one in the industry. Our new partnership with Canyon Ranch builds on that commitment, as well as our strong legacy of service, tapping into their deep expertise and science-based recommendations and strategies to deliver an even more comfortable journey for our customers," said Singapore Airlines Acting Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Mr Yeoh Phee Teik.


The partnership focuses on the following components:

  • Wellness Cuisines - developed by Canyon Ranch chefs and nutritionists focused on nutrition and hydration (taking into consideration longer flight duration with less body movement), combined with bold flavours and textures. These wellness cuisines are offered in addition to SIA's own meal selections and creations by its International Culinary Panel chefs. (Please refer to Annex A for a sample of the wellness menu).
  • Rest and Relaxation - which includes sleep strategies designed to help customers in all cabin classes improve the duration and quality of rest, as well as specific light settings in providing better cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.
  • Guided Stretching Exercises - led by Canyon Ranch exercise physiologists, accessible via personal seatback entertainment systems to promote relaxation.


"As a trailblazer in integrative wellness for four decades, collaborating with the world's most awarded airline that has ushered customers globally for more than 70 years, our affiliation is testimony to heritage brands that continue to innovate. We are fortunate to provide transformative wellness to guests on land, at sea and now - in the air, with a partner that is equally committed to their guests' experience as we are," said CEO of Canyon Ranch, Ms. Susan E. Docherty.


SIA will be the first airline in the world to operate the A350-900ULR, with seven on firm order with Airbus. This ultra-long-range aircraft will be configured in a two-class layout, with 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats. SIA's existing A350-900s feature a three-class layout with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats.


Singapore Airlines currently has 21 A350-900s in its fleet, with 46 more on order including the seven ULR variants. The first A350-900ULR is due for delivery in September, enabling the launch in October of the world's longest non-stop flights, between Singapore and New York (Newark). Non-stop flights to Los Angeles are due to begin on 2 November 2018. Together with increased Singapore-San Francisco non-stop services, SIA will link Singapore and the US with 27 weekly non-stop flights by the end of 2018, while total US frequency will increase to 53 flights per week.


High-resolution images of the A350-900ULR in Singapore Airlines' livery and wellness dishes can be downloaded from: https://bit.ly/2BarEpI

Annex A


Canyon Ranch Wellness Set Menu Sample
Offered in addition to SIA's own meal selections and creations by its International Culinary Panel's chefs.


Canyon Ranch Set Menu


Appetiser


Wild Caught Prawn Ceviche and Lavosh
Fresh Orange, Cucumber, Grapefruit, Cilantro, Scallions, Bell Peppers
170 . 23 . 15 . 4 . 303


Main Course


Seared Organic Chicken and Zucchini Pappardelle
Pasta Cut Zucchini, Parmesan, Braised Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette, Micro Basil
GF 370 . 20 . 33 . 4 . 634


Dessert


Lemon Angel Food Cake
Blueberry Topping
140 . 31 . 3 . 1 . 65


Canyon Ranch Breakfast


Lox Eggs Benedict
Whole Wheat English Muffin, Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon,
Organic Egg Omelette, Yogurt Hollandaise
350 . 25 . 25 . 2 . 599


KEY: Calories . Carb grams . Protein grams . Fat grams . Sodium milligrams (tr=trace)
GF = Gluten-free (no wheat, rye or barley)

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
08:36aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 15 Aug - SIA And Canyon Ranch Announce Partnership To Enhan..
PU
08/15SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Travelling made easy with new digital wallet
AQ
08/14SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Golam Sarwar's body to arrive tonight burial Thursday
AQ
08/08SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Two Singapore Students First in a New Joint-Campus, Two-Con..
AQ
08/08SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Aviations Most Luxurious Suite is Available on a Budget Air..
AQ
08/07SINGAPORE AIRLINES : SilkAir partners with Banyan Tree for exclusive holiday off..
AQ
08/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Supply of Writing Pad and Cards
AQ
08/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Supply of SIA Group Name Cards
AQ
08/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Supply of Duty Free Wine
AQ
08/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Supply of Plastic Serving Tray
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/19A First Look At The Boeing 787-10's Potential 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
05/18Singapore Airlines Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/14Airbus Books $3.4 Billion Worth Of Orders 
03/25Boeing Steals Airbus Customer 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 16 486 M
EBIT 2019 1 073 M
Net income 2019 849 M
Debt 2019 3 525 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
P/E ratio 2020 13,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 11 459 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11,4  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.-10.24%8 333
DELTA AIR LINES-1.38%37 484
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.47%22 138
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.91%17 352
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.15%17 253
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.61%14 604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.