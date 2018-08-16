Singapore Airlines : 15 Aug - SIA And Canyon Ranch Announce Partnership To Enhance Customer Experience And Well-Being On The World's Longest Flights

15 August 2018

Focus on wellness cuisines, rest and relaxation, and general well-being

Programme to extend to additional Singapore-US non-stop services to Los Angeles and San Francisco



Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Canyon Ranch, the world's premiere integrative wellness brand, have forged a partnership to re-invent ultra-long-haul travel with a focus on wellness cuisines, rest and relaxation, and general well-being on the world's longest flights.

The Canyon Ranch team of experts from integrative medicine, exercise, nutrition and other disciplines - collectively known as Canyon Ranch Wellness Architects™, including the 17th U.S. Surgeon General - has developed science-based strategies for improved sleep, exercise and stretching, as well as new, nutrition-focused menus, applied specifically to SIA's 18 hour 45 minutes non-stop service launching on 11 October 2018 between Singapore and New York (Newark), the world's longest commercial flight. The programme will also extend to Singapore-US non-stop services to Los Angeles and San Francisco.



"SIA is firmly committed to continually elevating our customers' experience to be the number one in the industry. Our new partnership with Canyon Ranch builds on that commitment, as well as our strong legacy of service, tapping into their deep expertise and science-based recommendations and strategies to deliver an even more comfortable journey for our customers," said Singapore Airlines Acting Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Mr Yeoh Phee Teik.



The partnership focuses on the following components:

Wellness Cuisines - developed by Canyon Ranch chefs and nutritionists focused on nutrition and hydration (taking into consideration longer flight duration with less body movement), combined with bold flavours and textures. These wellness cuisines are offered in addition to SIA's own meal selections and creations by its International Culinary Panel chefs. (Please refer to Annex A for a sample of the wellness menu).

Rest and Relaxation - which includes sleep strategies designed to help customers in all cabin classes improve the duration and quality of rest, as well as specific light settings in providing better cabin ambience for rest and relaxation.

Guided Stretching Exercises - led by Canyon Ranch exercise physiologists, accessible via personal seatback entertainment systems to promote relaxation.



"As a trailblazer in integrative wellness for four decades, collaborating with the world's most awarded airline that has ushered customers globally for more than 70 years, our affiliation is testimony to heritage brands that continue to innovate. We are fortunate to provide transformative wellness to guests on land, at sea and now - in the air, with a partner that is equally committed to their guests' experience as we are," said CEO of Canyon Ranch, Ms. Susan E. Docherty.



SIA will be the first airline in the world to operate the A350-900ULR, with seven on firm order with Airbus. This ultra-long-range aircraft will be configured in a two-class layout, with 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats. SIA's existing A350-900s feature a three-class layout with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats.



Singapore Airlines currently has 21 A350-900s in its fleet, with 46 more on order including the seven ULR variants. The first A350-900ULR is due for delivery in September, enabling the launch in October of the world's longest non-stop flights, between Singapore and New York (Newark). Non-stop flights to Los Angeles are due to begin on 2 November 2018. Together with increased Singapore-San Francisco non-stop services, SIA will link Singapore and the US with 27 weekly non-stop flights by the end of 2018, while total US frequency will increase to 53 flights per week.



High-resolution images of the A350-900ULR in Singapore Airlines' livery and wellness dishes can be downloaded from: https://bit.ly/2BarEpI





Annex A



Canyon Ranch Wellness Set Menu Sample

Offered in addition to SIA's own meal selections and creations by its International Culinary Panel's chefs.



Canyon Ranch Set Menu



Appetiser



Wild Caught Prawn Ceviche and Lavosh

Fresh Orange, Cucumber, Grapefruit, Cilantro, Scallions, Bell Peppers

170 . 23 . 15 . 4 . 303



Main Course



Seared Organic Chicken and Zucchini Pappardelle

Pasta Cut Zucchini, Parmesan, Braised Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette, Micro Basil

GF 370 . 20 . 33 . 4 . 634



Dessert



Lemon Angel Food Cake

Blueberry Topping

140 . 31 . 3 . 1 . 65



Canyon Ranch Breakfast



Lox Eggs Benedict

Whole Wheat English Muffin, Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon,

Organic Egg Omelette, Yogurt Hollandaise

350 . 25 . 25 . 2 . 599



KEY: Calories . Carb grams . Protein grams . Fat grams . Sodium milligrams (tr=trace)

GF = Gluten-free (no wheat, rye or barley)