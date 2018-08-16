Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Ltd.    SIAL   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. (SIAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Airlines : 16 Aug - SIA Extends Agreement As Official Airline Partner For Team Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:11am CEST

16 Aug 2018 - Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced an extension of its agreement with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) as the Official Airline Partner for Team Singapore.

Under the two-year extension, SIA will provide an agreed value of air tickets for Team Singapore athletes and officials' travel to participate in major games, including the upcoming 18th Asian Games which will be held in Indonesia.


SIA will also provide excess baggage for the contingent's sporting equipment, operational support for check-in and ground handling services, special flight- related services including the special handling of sports equipment, and provision of special meals, where required.


"Team Singapore has been doing us proud on the global sporting stage and Singapore Airlines is honoured to continue supporting our local athletes as they travel around the world to compete in international events and fly the Singapore flag high," said Singapore Airlines Executive Vice President Commercial, Mr Mak Swee Wah.


"We have been very fortunate to have Singapore Airlines by our side for the past three years, as we celebrated Singapore's sporting milestones at the 2016 Olympic Games, 2017 SEA Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games. We are thankful for the continued support from our national carrier. We could not have asked for better partners on this journey, as Team Singapore pursues greater sporting heights at the 2018 Asian Games and towards the 2020 Olympic Games," said Mr Chris Chan, Secretary-General, Singapore National Olympic Council.


SIA has been a longstanding supporter of local sports, and became Official Airline Partner for Team Singapore through an initial three-year agreement with SNOC in 2015.


The Airline is also a supporter of the Singapore National Paralympic Council. In addition, SIA has been supporting the Singapore Sports Awards, which recognise athletes who make outstanding contributions to local sports, since 1999, by providing tickets to the Sportsman, Sportswoman, Sportsboy and Sportsgirl of the year. The Airline has also been supporting the Singapore Sports School through rebated air tickets to nurture emerging sports talents since 2002.

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:10:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
10:11aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 16 Aug - SIA Extends Agreement As Official Airline Partner ..
PU
08:36aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 15 Aug - SIA And Canyon Ranch Announce Partnership To Enhan..
PU
08/15SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Travelling made easy with new digital wallet
AQ
08/14SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Golam Sarwar's body to arrive tonight burial Thursday
AQ
08/08SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Two Singapore Students First in a New Joint-Campus, Two-Con..
AQ
08/08SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Aviations Most Luxurious Suite is Available on a Budget Air..
AQ
08/07SINGAPORE AIRLINES : SilkAir partners with Banyan Tree for exclusive holiday off..
AQ
08/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Supply of Writing Pad and Cards
AQ
08/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Supply of SIA Group Name Cards
AQ
08/03SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Supply of Duty Free Wine
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/19A First Look At The Boeing 787-10's Potential 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
05/18Singapore Airlines Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/14Airbus Books $3.4 Billion Worth Of Orders 
03/25Boeing Steals Airbus Customer 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 16 486 M
EBIT 2019 1 073 M
Net income 2019 849 M
Debt 2019 3 525 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
P/E ratio 2020 13,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 11 459 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11,4  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.-10.24%8 333
DELTA AIR LINES-1.38%37 484
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.47%22 138
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.91%17 352
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.15%17 253
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.61%14 604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.