Singapore Airlines : 16 Aug - SIA Extends Agreement As Official Airline Partner For Team Singapore

16 Aug 2018 - Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced an extension of its agreement with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) as the Official Airline Partner for Team Singapore.

Under the two-year extension, SIA will provide an agreed value of air tickets for Team Singapore athletes and officials' travel to participate in major games, including the upcoming 18th Asian Games which will be held in Indonesia.



SIA will also provide excess baggage for the contingent's sporting equipment, operational support for check-in and ground handling services, special flight- related services including the special handling of sports equipment, and provision of special meals, where required.



"Team Singapore has been doing us proud on the global sporting stage and Singapore Airlines is honoured to continue supporting our local athletes as they travel around the world to compete in international events and fly the Singapore flag high," said Singapore Airlines Executive Vice President Commercial, Mr Mak Swee Wah.



"We have been very fortunate to have Singapore Airlines by our side for the past three years, as we celebrated Singapore's sporting milestones at the 2016 Olympic Games, 2017 SEA Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games. We are thankful for the continued support from our national carrier. We could not have asked for better partners on this journey, as Team Singapore pursues greater sporting heights at the 2018 Asian Games and towards the 2020 Olympic Games," said Mr Chris Chan, Secretary-General, Singapore National Olympic Council.



SIA has been a longstanding supporter of local sports, and became Official Airline Partner for Team Singapore through an initial three-year agreement with SNOC in 2015.



The Airline is also a supporter of the Singapore National Paralympic Council. In addition, SIA has been supporting the Singapore Sports Awards, which recognise athletes who make outstanding contributions to local sports, since 1999, by providing tickets to the Sportsman, Sportswoman, Sportsboy and Sportsgirl of the year. The Airline has also been supporting the Singapore Sports School through rebated air tickets to nurture emerging sports talents since 2002.