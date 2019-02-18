Singapore Airlines : 18 Feb - SilkAir To Launch Flights Between Singapore And Busan

18 February 2019 - SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, this year. Commencing from 1 May 2019, SilkAir will operate four weekly flights to Busan1.



The launch of Busan flights will mark a milestone for SilkAir as it adds its first South Korean city to its network and demonstrates its commitment to bringing customers new and exciting destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, no other airline operates scheduled flights between Singapore and Busan.



The new service will be operated with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which feature both Business and Economy Class cabins. Customers can look forward to a full-service experience, including in-flight meals, wireless in-flight entertainment on SilkAir Studio, complimentary baggage allowance as well as through check-in if they are connecting to or from another SilkAir or Singapore Airlines point via Singapore.



"We are pleased to introduce services to Busan, offering customers in Singapore and around the region yet another vibrant and charming destination to explore in our network," said SilkAir Chief Executive Mr Foo Chai Woo. "For Koreans travelling from Busan, the new route will also offer greater access and connectivity with the SilkAir and Singapore Airlines network in Asia-Pacific and beyond."



1Subject to regulatory approvals.

Details of the flight schedules are as follows2 (all times stated are local):

Flight Routing Days of Operation Departure Arrival MI 876 Singapore - Busan Monday Singapore 23:15 Busan 07:00+1 MI 875 Busan - Singapore Tuesday Busan 08:00 Singapore 14:15 MI 876 Singapore - Busan Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Singapore 23:15 Busan 07:00+1 MI 875 Busan - Singapore Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Busan 08:30 Singapore 14:15

Located on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, Busan is a destination famous for its natural coastal scenery and local cultural attractions. A popular vacation getaway for both local Koreans and tourists alike, Busan is hailed as the summer capital of South Korea, boasting beautiful beaches such as Haeundae and Gwangalli.

Visitors to Busan can enjoy year-round activities in the vibrant and bustling coastal city. Travellers looking to immerse themselves in Busan's local culture can visit Gamcheon Culture Village, a resplendent village of murals and painted houses set on the foothills of a coastal mountain. The colourful village has earned itself the nickname as "the Machu Picchu of Busan".

For seafood lovers, Busan is home to South Korea's largest seafood market, Jagalchi Market, where travellers can feast on a variety of freshly caught seafood. Additionally, travellers can experience Busan's specialty foods such as the Ssiat Hotteok, a sweet Korean-style pancake stuffed with seeds, brown sugar, honey and peanuts.

