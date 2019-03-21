Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Ltd.    SIAL   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.

(SIAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Airlines : 21 Mar - SIA Significantly Stepping Up In-Flight Sustainability Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:10am EDT

SIA Significantly Stepping Up In-Flight Sustainability Initiatives

21 March 2019 - Singapore Airlines is contributing more to greener skies by further reducing food wastage on board, cutting back on the use of plastics for in-flight items and increasing the use of sustainable ingredients in in-flight meals.

'We are proud to have embarked on a new era of greater sustainability, with an enhanced focus on environmentally responsible practices on board that will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and improve the sustainable travel experience of our customers,' said SIA's Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, at SIA's World Gourmet Forum today.

Cutting down on Food Waste

SIA currently employs customer surveys, data analytics and staff feedback, and works with its caterers to reduce food wastage after flights.

The Airline plans to automate data collection and further leverage on technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to better predict customers' consumption patterns and further reduce cabin food waste.

Through an improved monitoring system of customers' consumption patterns and data analytics, SIA will be able to better adjust the quantities of certain food items uplifted to minimise wastage without compromising on the customer experience.

Reducing use of plastics in-flight through alternative sustainable materials

SIA is also committed to reducing the use of single-use plastics with alternative sustainable materials for more in-flight items.

The Airline aims to become entirely plastic straw-free by September 2019. Since September 2018, SIA has removed all plastic straws on board, apart from children's straws. The latter will be substituted with environmentally friendly paper straws. These changes will reduce about 820,000 plastic straws each year. The Airline also has plans to replace its current plastic swizzle sticks with wood-based ones by September 2019.

From May 2019, SIA will also be replacing polybags from children's toys with recyclable paper packaging.

Several of the Airline's paper products, such as menu cards, tissue paper and toilet rolls, are made with FSC-certified paper, which have been sourced in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

Other upcoming green initiatives include the printing of children's colouring books and activity kits using eco-friendly soy-based ink.

Sustainable Food Sourcing

Expanding on the Airline's 'From Farm to Plane' concept introduced in 2017, which promotes environmental sustainability and supports local farming communities, SIA will be embarking on an exciting new collaboration with AeroFarms, the world's largest indoor vertical farm of its kind based in Newark, United States.

Produce at AeroFarms is grown indoors without soil, pesticides or sunlight, using AeroFarms' award-winning aeroponic technology.

'As vertical farms are not weather dependent but operate under a controlled environment, crops can be grown year-round, thereby increasing the amount of sustainable produce to support more of the Airline's needs,' Mr Yeoh said.

Aerofarms will provide a customised blend of fresh produce for SIA's Newark to Singapore flights from September 2019.

'Imagine boarding a plane and enjoying a salad harvested only a few hours before takeoff - literally the world's freshest airline food,' said SIA's Food & Beverage Director, Antony McNeil.

In Singapore, SIA through its catering partner SATS currently sources certain types of produce from two local farms for flights departing Singapore. It plans to work with SATS to identify local vertical farms to work with.

Other ingredients obtained from sustainable sources include selected locally farmed fish from fisheries that are certified by Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP).

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
05:21aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 21 Mar - SIA Takes In-Flight Wellness To New Levels
PU
05:15aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 21 Mar - SIA Enhancing Personalisation In F&B Offerings
PU
05:10aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 21 Mar - SIA Significantly Stepping Up In-Flight Sustainabi..
PU
04:55aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 21 Mar - SIA Unveils New Approach To Wine Sourcing With Ext..
PU
03/19SINGAPORE AIRLINES : to Offer S$500 Million in 2024-Dated Bonds at 3.03%
DJ
03/19SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Plans to Sell S$500 Million Worth of 5-Year Bonds
DJ
03/15SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Partners With Como Shambhala to Enhance Wellness Cuisine in..
AQ
03/14SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 14 Mar - Singapore Airlines Partners With Como Shambhala To..
PU
03/12Airlines keep calm and carry on after Boeing jet groundings
RE
03/12SINGAPORE AIRLINES : SilkAir to add another Singapore/Phuket flight on this popu..
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 16 427 M
EBIT 2019 1 034 M
Net income 2019 657 M
Debt 2019 3 624 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,37
P/E ratio 2020 14,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 11 699 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,9  SGD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.3.39%8 685
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.06%34 599
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-4.66%21 696
AIR CHINA LTD.28.53%19 692
RYANAIR HOLDINGS11.77%15 453
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-13.04%14 533
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.