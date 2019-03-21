Singapore Airlines : 21 Mar - SIA Unveils New Approach To Wine Sourcing With Extensive Selection Of Artisanal Offerings

21 March 2019 -

• New wine sourcing approach increases the variety of labels on rotation, including high-quality small-batch wines previously unavailable in-flight

• SIA's selection of Burgundy wines has expanded to become the most extensive among all airlines



Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced today that it will be introducing an extensive selection of artisanal wine labels in a move that will diversify its wine programme and provide greater variety for customers.



Premium class customers can look forward to the widest selection of Burgundy wines in the skies, with 47 labels planned for rotation over a period of 18 months - a six-fold increase from 2018.



The introduction of these labels is made possible due to a new approach to sourcing wines, in which SIA's Wine Consultants personally visited vineyards and wineries across different wine regions to taste and source for quality small-batch wines. This approach complements the traditional way of procuring wines through tender requests.



"By expanding the range of labels that SIA offers on board, we are able to ensure a well-planned rotation of wines to keep the palates of our frequent flyers continually excited. Customers can soon look forward to a new and exciting label delivered on board every two months," said SIA's Divisional Vice President Inflight Services and Design, Ms Betty Wong.



"During our Wine Consultants' visits to the vineyards, we also actively sought out smaller maisons and domaines to bring them into the SIA family, thus allowing us to expand the depth and range of our offerings, and satisfy the rising demand for more exclusive Burgundy labels."



The enhanced beverage programme was announced at today's World Gourmet Forum 2019, where SIA's three wine consultants presented some of the wines that will be newly introduced on board in the coming year. This includes exclusive Grand Cru and Premier Cru labels from Faiveley, Benjamin Leroux, Domaine D'Ardhuy and Domaine de Montille.



About Singapore Airlines' Wine Panel



Established in 1989, Singapore Airlines' Wine Panel consists of three world-renowned wine experts - Michael Hill-Smith, Australia's first Master of Wine; Jeannie Cho Lee, the first Asian Master of Wine; and Oz Clarke, one of the world's most celebrated and colourful wine authorities. Together, the panel is responsible for recommending the wines and champagnes to be served on Singapore Airlines' flights. Singapore Airlines serves approximately 2 million bottles of wine on board every year, across all classes.