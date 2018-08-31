Singapore Airlines : 31 Aug - David Gledhill Joins Singapore Airlines Board As Independent Director

31 August 2018 - Singapore Airlines is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Gledhill to its Board as independent non-executive director.

Mr Gledhill will be appointed to the Board with effect from 1 September 2018. Dr Helmut Panke, who has been an independent non-executive director since 1 September 2009, will retire from the Board with effect from the same day.

Mr Gledhill is Group Chief Information Officer as well as Head of Group Technology & Operations at DBS Bank, which he joined in 2008. Prior to that he was with JP Morgan for more than 20 years, holding senior regional positions in Technology & Operations in Singapore, Tokyo and London. His last role was as Managing Director and Head of Investment Bank Operations Asia.

Before joining JP Morgan, Mr Gledhill was with British Telecom in the UK holding various roles in software and hardware design. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computing and Electronics from the University of Durham in the UK.

Mr Gledhill is a Director of Singapore Clearing House Pte Ltd and a member of the IBM Advisory Board, as well as a member of the National Super Computing Centre Steering Committee. He is also a Board member of National University of Singapore Institute of Systems Science, and Board Advisor to Singapore Management University School of Information Systems and NUS School of Computing.

