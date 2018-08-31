Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Ltd.    SIAL   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD. (SIAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singapore Airlines : 31 Aug - David Gledhill Joins Singapore Airlines Board As Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:42am CEST

31 August 2018 - Singapore Airlines is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Gledhill to its Board as independent non-executive director.

Mr Gledhill will be appointed to the Board with effect from 1 September 2018. Dr Helmut Panke, who has been an independent non-executive director since 1 September 2009, will retire from the Board with effect from the same day.

Mr Gledhill is Group Chief Information Officer as well as Head of Group Technology & Operations at DBS Bank, which he joined in 2008. Prior to that he was with JP Morgan for more than 20 years, holding senior regional positions in Technology & Operations in Singapore, Tokyo and London. His last role was as Managing Director and Head of Investment Bank Operations Asia.

Before joining JP Morgan, Mr Gledhill was with British Telecom in the UK holding various roles in software and hardware design. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computing and Electronics from the University of Durham in the UK.

Mr Gledhill is a Director of Singapore Clearing House Pte Ltd and a member of the IBM Advisory Board, as well as a member of the National Super Computing Centre Steering Committee. He is also a Board member of National University of Singapore Institute of Systems Science, and Board Advisor to Singapore Management University School of Information Systems and NUS School of Computing.

Disclaimer

Singapore Airlines Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
11:42aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 31 Aug - David Gledhill Joins Singapore Airlines Board As I..
PU
10:42aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : 31 Aug - SIA Introduces Seamless Access To Mobile Boarding ..
PU
08/29SINGAPORE AIRLINES : KrisShop Introduces '60-Minute' Advance Pre-Order for Duty-..
AQ
08/29SINGAPORE AIRLINES' : KrisShop Introduces '60-Minute' Advance Pre-Order For Duty..
AQ
08/28SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 28 Aug - KrisShop Introduces '60-Minute' Advance Pre-Order ..
PU
08/25SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Latest Singapore Airlines sale currently includes return fl..
AQ
08/21SINGAPORE AIRLINES : calls for massive global integrated agency pitch
AQ
08/17SINGAPORE AIRLINES : SIA and Canyon Ranch partner to enhance customer experience..
AQ
08/17SINGAPORE AIRLINES : SIA And Canyon Ranch Announce Partnership To Enhance Custom..
AQ
08/16SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 16 Aug - SIA Extends Agreement As Official Airline Partner ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27QANTAS : Benefiting From The Growth In Asia Pacific 
06/19A First Look At The Boeing 787-10's Potential 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
05/18Singapore Airlines Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/14Airbus Books $3.4 Billion Worth Of Orders 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 16 486 M
EBIT 2019 1 073 M
Net income 2019 849 M
Debt 2019 3 526 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 13,66
P/E ratio 2020 13,54
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 11 891 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11,4  SGD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.-7.89%8 542
DELTA AIR LINES4.36%40 643
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC28.96%23 667
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.97%19 169
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.67%18 382
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.82%15 332
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.