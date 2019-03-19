Singapore Airlines : Plans to Sell S$500 Million Worth of 5-Year Bonds

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SG) Tuesday said it plans to sell 500 million Singapore dollars (US$370 million) worth of 5-year fixed rate bonds.

The bonds will be sold under the company's S$2 billion medium term bond program established earlier this month, it said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

The proposed offer includes a placement to institutional investors and the principal amount can be increased to up to S$750 million if the sale is over-subscribed, it said.

