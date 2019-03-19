Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Ltd.    SIAL   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.

(SIAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Airlines : Plans to Sell S$500 Million Worth of 5-Year Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:18am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SG) Tuesday said it plans to sell 500 million Singapore dollars (US$370 million) worth of 5-year fixed rate bonds.

The bonds will be sold under the company's S$2 billion medium term bond program established earlier this month, it said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

The proposed offer includes a placement to institutional investors and the principal amount can be increased to up to S$750 million if the sale is over-subscribed, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
01:18aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Plans to Sell S$500 Million Worth of 5-Year Bonds
DJ
03/15SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Partners With Como Shambhala to Enhance Wellness Cuisine in..
AQ
03/14SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 14 Mar - Singapore Airlines Partners With Como Shambhala To..
PU
03/12Airlines keep calm and carry on after Boeing jet groundings
RE
03/12SINGAPORE AIRLINES : SilkAir to add another Singapore/Phuket flight on this popu..
AQ
03/12BOEING : Australia suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights
RE
03/12BOEING : Australia suspends 737 MAX flights to and from the country
AQ
03/12BOEING : Singapore grounds B737 MAX planes after crash in Ethiopia
AQ
03/11Singapore Temporarily Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Operations
DJ
03/11BOEING : Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 16 427 M
EBIT 2019 1 034 M
Net income 2019 657 M
Debt 2019 3 624 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 17,46
P/E ratio 2020 14,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 11 759 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,9  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.4.24%8 695
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.59%34 755
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.44%21 789
AIR CHINA LTD.27.09%19 205
RYANAIR HOLDINGS14.88%15 851
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-11.23%14 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.