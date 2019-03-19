Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Ltd.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.

(SIAL)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Airlines : to Offer S$500 Million in 2024-Dated Bonds at 3.03%

0
03/19/2019 | 09:39am EDT

By Chester Yung

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SINGY) late on Tuesday said it will offer 500 million Singapore dollars ($369.85 million) worth of bonds due in 2024 at 3.03% and will use the proceeds for aircraft purchases and aircraft related payments.

The offer will be made to retail investors, institutional investors and relevant persons, the airline said in the statement after market closed.

DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. are the joint lead managers and bookrunners of the deal, it said.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 16 427 M
EBIT 2019 1 034 M
Net income 2019 657 M
Debt 2019 3 624 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 17,51
P/E ratio 2020 14,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 11 795 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,9  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD.4.24%8 733
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.59%34 755
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.44%21 789
AIR CHINA LTD.27.09%19 205
RYANAIR HOLDINGS14.88%15 851
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-11.23%14 458
