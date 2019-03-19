Singapore Airlines : to Offer S$500 Million in 2024-Dated Bonds at 3.03%

By Chester Yung



Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SINGY) late on Tuesday said it will offer 500 million Singapore dollars ($369.85 million) worth of bonds due in 2024 at 3.03% and will use the proceeds for aircraft purchases and aircraft related payments.

The offer will be made to retail investors, institutional investors and relevant persons, the airline said in the statement after market closed.

DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. are the joint lead managers and bookrunners of the deal, it said.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com