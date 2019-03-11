Log in
Singapore Temporarily Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Operations

03/11/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said it has temporarily suspended operation of all variants of the Boeing Co. 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore after two fatal accidents involving the aircraft type in less than five months.

The suspension is effective 2 p.m. local time, which is 0600 GMT Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines Ltd.'s regional arm SilkAir, which operates six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, will be affected by the suspension. Other airlines that fly the aircraft to Singapore are China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air, the regulator said.

The CAAS said it has been in regular contact with SilkAir on its MAX operations since last year and has been satisfied that the airline has been taking appropriate measures to comply with the necessary safety requirements.

The regulator said it is also in touch with other regulators such as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and Boeing.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

