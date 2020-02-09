Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying non-resident funds will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.

All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 17%.