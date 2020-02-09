Log in
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

02/09/2020
Qualifying investors and individuals (other than those who hold their units through a partnership) will generally receive pre-tax distributions. These distributions are exempt from tax in the hands of individuals unless such distributions are derived through a Singapore partnership or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Qualifying foreign non-individual investors and qualifying non-resident funds will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 10%.

All other investors will receive their distributions after deduction of tax at the rate of 17%.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 00:22:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 965 M
EBIT 2020 501 M
Net income 2020 420 M
Finance 2020 814 M
Yield 2020 3,57%
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2021 8,43x
Capitalization 9 380 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,47  SGD
Last Close Price 8,76  SGD
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED-1.57%6 835
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.09%55 780
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.96%41 791
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.75%35 780
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.71%30 045
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 425
