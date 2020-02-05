Change - Announcement of Cessation::Announcement of Cessation

Cessation of Mr. Sandip Talukdar, as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') of KBS US Prime Property Management Pte. Ltd. (Manager of Prime US REIT).
The Board of Directors and Management have identified several highly qualified candidates to replace the outgoing CFO. The appointment of the new CFO will be made in due course.
