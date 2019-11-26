Change - Announcement of Cessation::Announcement of Cessation of Chief Operating Officer (Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov)

To pursue other personal interest.

Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov tendered his resignation on 30 September 2019 and is currently serving a 3 month notice period. Subsequent to a few rounds of discussions between Mr Wong Siew Cheong, the Company's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer ('Mr Bill Wong') and Mr Soyan Radev Ialamov, Mr Bill Wong had decided to accept his resignation in end November 2019. Mr Bill Wong will cover the duties of Chief Operating Officer in the interim period with the assistance of the existing operations team until the Group is in a position to hire a suitable Chief Operating Officer equivalent candidate.

The Sponsor, after having interviewed Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov, is satisfied that save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other reason for the resignation of Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov as Chief Operating Officer.