Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Announcement of Cessation of Chief Operating Officer (Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:08am EST
To pursue other personal interest.

Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov tendered his resignation on 30 September 2019 and is currently serving a 3 month notice period. Subsequent to a few rounds of discussions between Mr Wong Siew Cheong, the Company's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer ('Mr Bill Wong') and Mr Soyan Radev Ialamov, Mr Bill Wong had decided to accept his resignation in end November 2019. Mr Bill Wong will cover the duties of Chief Operating Officer in the interim period with the assistance of the existing operations team until the Group is in a position to hire a suitable Chief Operating Officer equivalent candidate.

The Sponsor, after having interviewed Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov, is satisfied that save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other reason for the resignation of Mr Stoyan Radev Ialamov as Chief Operating Officer.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
05:33aMORATORIUM : :update on moratorium application in singapore
PU
05:23aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Presentation for Investor Meetings in London (27 and 28 ..
PU
05:18aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Inter..
PU
05:13aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Change in interest of Substantial Shareh..
PU
05:08aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Announcement of Cessation of Chief Operati..
PU
04:48aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :SIAS Corporate Connect Seminar Presentation
PU
04:48aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :News Release: SGX RegCo launches 2019 list of SGX Fast T..
PU
04:48aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Rex's subsidiary awards Floating Storage and Offloading ..
PU
04:43aBUYING-IN : :buying-in executed on november 26, 2019
PU
04:38aWARRANT EXERCISE : :Voluntary
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,53%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,19x
EV / Sales2021 8,68x
Capitalization 9 575 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,94  SGD
Spread / Highest target 1,79%
Spread / Average Target -7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED24.17%7 012
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 522
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.19%40 122
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.93%30 920
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.06%27 755
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group