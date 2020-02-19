Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION OF GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

Mr Robby Sucipto ('Mr Sucipto') had resigned as Group Financial Controller to pursue other personal interests and career opportunities. In addition, there are no concerns with regards to the financial reporting of the Company that led to the resignation of Mr Sucipto and there are no disagreements between Mr Sucipto and the Board of Directors of the Company with regards to practices that will have an impact on the Company's financial reporting.

The Company thanks Mr Sucipto for his valuable contributions during his tenure of service.

The Sponsor, after having interviewed Mr Sucipto is satisfied that, save as disclosed in the announcement, there are no other material reasons for the resignation of Mr Sucipto as Group Financial Controller of the Company.

The Company is in the process of finding a replacement for the position. In the meantime, Ms Ong Mei Ki (Assistant Vice-President, Finance), who has been assisting Mr Sucipto in the discharge of his duties as the Group Financial Controller, will temporarily take over Mr Sucipto's duties.

Ms Ong, a chartered accountant with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, has 8 years of audit, finance and accounting experience. Her expertise includes audits of public listed companies, preparation and review of group consolidation, and preparation and review of SGX results announcement. She has been handling the Group's full set of accounts as well as overseeing the subsidiaries' financial and operational matters.

Ms Ong will be reporting to Mr Ying Wei Hsein, the Group's Executive Chairman who is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and who is overseeing the Group's Finance, Human Resource and Legal functions.

