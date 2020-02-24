Log in
Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE NON-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

02/24/2020 | 04:14am EST
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. ('Sponsor'), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:13:06 UTC
