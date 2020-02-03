Change - Announcement of Cessation::Resignation of Chief Executive

Media release

4 February 2020

Resignation of Chief Executive

Stephen Town has announced his resignation as Auckland Council s Chief Executive.

Mr Town has accepted the role as the inaugural Chief Executive of the NZ Institute of Skills and Technology. He will remain in his current role until 25 June 2020 and will take up his new position on 6 July 2020.

Mr Town was due to leave the council in December 2020. A recruitment process is already underway to appoint a new Chief Executive.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Katherine Forbes

Head of Public Affairs,

Mobile: +64 21 872 680,

Email: katherine.forbes@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz