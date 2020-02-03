Change - Announcement of Cessation::Resignation of Chief Executive

Media release
4 February 2020
Resignation of Chief Executive
Stephen Town has announced his resignation as Auckland Council s Chief Executive.
Mr Town has accepted the role as the inaugural Chief Executive of the NZ Institute of Skills and Technology. He will remain in his current role until 25 June 2020 and will take up his new position on 6 July 2020.
Mr Town was due to leave the council in December 2020. A recruitment process is already underway to appoint a new Chief Executive.
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Katherine Forbes
Head of Public Affairs,
Mobile: +64 21 872 680,
Email: katherine.forbes@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz
Disclaimer
SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 03:00:06 UTC