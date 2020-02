Coupon Payment::Mandatory

HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT BOARD S$32 BILLION MULTICURRENCY MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME S$500,000,000 2.495% FIXED RATE NOTES (SERIES NO. 085)INTEREST FOR PERIOD SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 UP TO BUT NOT INCLUDING MARCH 11, 2020

INTEREST PERIOD = SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 UP TO BUT NOT INCLUDING MARCH 11, 2020

NO. OF DAYS = 182 DAYS

INTEREST RATE = 2.495% P.A.

CALCULATION OF INTEREST = ACTUAL OVER ACTUAL (ICMA)

INTEREST PAYMENT DATE = MARCH 11, 2020

BOOK CLOSURE DATE = MARCH 04, 2020 AT 5 P.M