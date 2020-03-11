Debt - Change of Terms::USD10,000,000,000 Global Covered Bond Programme (the "Programme") - Amended and Restated Documents

DBS Bank Ltd wishes to announce that it has entered into certain amended and restated agreements dated 11 March 2020 with the Covered Bond Guarantor, the Bond Trustee and the Security Trustee, among others, to make amendments to the terms of the Programme (the 'Amendments').

The objective of the Amendments is to harmonise the Programme with the covered bond programmes of other Singapore issuers. The Rating Agencies have confirmed that the Amendments do not impact the current rating of the Programme and the covered bonds.

Please see attached for more details.

