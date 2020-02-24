Log in
Debt - Listing Confirmation::AUD 74M Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 (Series 780) & AUD 74M Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 (Series 781)

02/24/2020 | 02:34am EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Tuesday, 25 February 2020.

2. (I) The short name of the Bonds is KorDeBkS780n1.46%250224S and the ISIN Code is XS2124038147.

(II) The short name of the Bonds is KorDeBkS781n1.46%250224S and the ISIN Code is XS2124038220.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Australian Dollar (AUD). The Notes will be in denomination of AUD500,000 and integral multiples of AUD 100,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum trading board lot size of AUD500,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 24 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

Deutsche Bank AG, London
Winchester House
1 Great Winchester Street
London EC2N, 2DB

6. The Lead Manager(s) and Bookrunner(s) of the Notes is Societe Generale.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:33:04 UTC
