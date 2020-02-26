Debt - Listing Confirmation::AUD60,000,000 3.01% Callable Fixed Rate Notes due 2040

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 27 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is KoreaRes n3.01%400226S and the ISIN Code is XS2123288040.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the SFA).

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Australian Dollar (AUD). The Notes will be in denominations of AUD200,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum trading board lot size of AUD400,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 26 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch

One Canada Square

40th Floor London E14 5AL

United Kingdom

6. The Lead Managers / Bookrunners of the Notes is BNP Paribas.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

