Debt - Listing Confirmation::EUR25,000,000 30 Year Fixed Rate Callable Notes Due 2050

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is DBSBankn1.22%500218S and the ISIN Code is XS2103363979.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Euro Dollars ( EUR ). The Notes will be in denomination of EUR1,000,000 and integral multiples of EUR1,000,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of EUR200,000 with a minimum of 5 lots to be traded in a single transaction.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 18 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

DBS Bank Ltd.

10 Toh Guan Road, Level 4A

Jurong Gateway

Singapore 608838

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes is DBS Bank Ltd.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

