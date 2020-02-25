Debt - Listing Confirmation::Listing Confirmation

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

2. Please refer to the table below for the trading names and ISIN Codes of the respective Notes.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollar (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$10,000 and incremental denominations of US$1 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

9062 Old Annapolis Road,

Columbia, Maryland 21045-1951

5. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.