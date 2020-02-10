Debt - Listing Confirmation::S$200,000,000 3.4% Notes Due 2025

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Tuesday, 11 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is GLL IHT n3.4%250810S and the ISIN Code is SGXF92618176.

The letter S denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the SFA).

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar ( S$ ). The Notes will be issued in denomination of S$250,000 and integral multiples of S$250,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of S$250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 10 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

Bank of New York Mellon, Singapore Branch

One Temasek Avenue

#02-01 Millenia Tower

Singapore 039192

6. The Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners of the Notes are DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited and United Overseas Bank Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

