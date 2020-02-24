Debt - Listing Confirmation::S$700,000,000 1.76% Fixed Rate Notes due 2027

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Tuesday, 25 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is HDB n1.76%270224S and the ISIN Code is SGXF78360827 .

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollars ( S$ ). The Notes will be issued in denomination of S$250,000 and traded in minimum board lot size of S$250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 24 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited

3 Changi Business Park Crescent

#07-00 Tower 1

Singapore 486026

6. The Lead Manager(s) and Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are DBS Bank Ltd., Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited and United Overseas Bank Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

