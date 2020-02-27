Debt - Listing Confirmation::S$75,000,000 6.5% Notes due 2023

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is Oxley MTN n6.5%230228S' and the ISIN Code is SGXF29896317 .

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollars ( S$ ). The Notes will be issued in denomination of S$250,000 and in integral multiples of S$250,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of S$250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 28 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch

One Raffles Quay

#16-00 South Tower

Singapore 048583

6. The Lead Manager(s)/ Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and DBS Bank Ltd.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

