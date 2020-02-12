Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$1,000,000,000 3.949% Senior Secured Notes due 2030

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 13 February 2020.

2. (I) The short name of the Notes is AdaniEle n3.949%300212A and the ISIN Code is US00654GAA13.

(II) The short name of the Notes is AdaniEle n3.949%300212R and the ISIN Code is XS2109438205.

The letter 'R' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Regulation S. The letter 'A' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Rule 144A.

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollar (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 12 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street

New York, NY10286

United States of America

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG Singapore Branch, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, MUFG Securities Asia Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Mizuho Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd..

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

