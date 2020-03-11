Log in
Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$100,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 2060

03/11/2020 | 02:11am EDT
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 12 March 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is BkOfNovaScotia z600311S and the ISIN Code is XS2129419219.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the SFA).

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollar (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 11 March 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

The Bank of Nova Scotia, London Branch
201 Bishopsgate
6th Floor
London EC2M 3NS
United Kingdom

6. The Lead Manager / Bookrunner of the Notes is Scotiabank Europe plc.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:10:02 UTC
