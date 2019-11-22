Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$150,000,000 Class B Floating Rate Tropical Cyclone-Linked Capital at Risk Notes due 2022

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 25 November 2019.

2. The short name of the Notes is IBRD Class B f221202S and the ISIN Code is XS2082419669.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollar (USD). The Notes will be in denominations of USD 250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of USD 250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 22 November 2019.

5. The name and address of Principal Paying Agent for the Notes is as follows: -

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

21st Floor, Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom

6. The Lead Managers and Bookrunners of the Notes are GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, Swiss Re Capital Markets Corporation and Munich Re Capital Markets GmBH.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.