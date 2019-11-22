Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$150,000,000 Class B Floating Rate Tropical Cyclone-Linked Capital at Risk Notes due 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:02am EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 25 November 2019.

2. The short name of the Notes is IBRD Class B f221202S and the ISIN Code is XS2082419669.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollar (USD). The Notes will be in denominations of USD 250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of USD 250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 22 November 2019.

5. The name and address of Principal Paying Agent for the Notes is as follows: -

Citibank, N.A., London Branch
21st Floor, Citigroup Centre
Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5LB
United Kingdom

6. The Lead Managers and Bookrunners of the Notes are GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, Swiss Re Capital Markets Corporation and Munich Re Capital Markets GmBH.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
02:02aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$150,000,000 Class B Floating Rate Tropical Cyc..
PU
02:02aBUYING-IN : :buying-in securities on november 22, 2019
PU
01:57aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$75,000,000 Class A Floating Rate Earthquake-Li..
PU
01:52aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :S$250,000,000 3.05% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2029
PU
01:52aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$50,000,000 30 year Zero Coupon Callable Notes ..
PU
01:52aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :(I)AUD50,000,000 1.515% Fixed Rate Notes due 2022..
PU
01:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :chairman's agm address, dividend and trading update
PU
12:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Gazprom: Notification on share price set
PU
11/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :results of agm and dividend timteable
PU
11/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per unit
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 492 M
Net income 2020 417 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,58%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,07x
EV / Sales2021 8,56x
Capitalization 9 457 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,25  SGD
Last Close Price 8,83  SGD
Spread / Highest target 3,06%
Spread / Average Target -6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED22.64%6 941
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.24.64%52 611
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.52%40 060
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC66.96%31 036
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.06%27 900
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group