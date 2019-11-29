Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$ 150,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:48am EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 2 December 2019.

2. The short name of the Notes is Korea Rail f241129S and the ISIN Code is XS2081570785.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 29 November 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch
One Canada Square
London, E14 5AL
United Kingdom

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Taipei Branch, E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd., KGI Securities Co. Ltd., Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., President Securities Corporation, SinoPac Securities Corporation and Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
02:03aBUYING-IN : :buying-in securities on november 29, 2019
PU
02:03aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notice to Warrantholders - Expiry of Warrants on 31 Dece..
PU
02:03aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notice to Warrantholders - Expiry of Warrants on 30 Dece..
PU
01:48aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$ 150,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2024
PU
01:23aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notice concerning Dissolution and Liquidation of a Conso..
PU
12:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 3B
PU
12:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 3Y - Andrew Bassat
PU
11/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change of registered address of the trustee of starhill ..
PU
11/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :NAV per unit as at 31 October 2019: EUR2,048,649.86
PU
11/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per unit
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 494 M
Net income 2020 419 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,57%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,09x
EV / Sales2021 8,59x
Capitalization 9 478 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,31  SGD
Last Close Price 8,85  SGD
Spread / Highest target 2,82%
Spread / Average Target -6,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED22.92%6 938
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.24.03%52 026
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.57%39 886
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC69.82%31 609
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG32.02%28 085
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group