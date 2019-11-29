Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$ 150,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2024

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 2 December 2019.

2. The short name of the Notes is Korea Rail f241129S and the ISIN Code is XS2081570785.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 29 November 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch

One Canada Square

London, E14 5AL

United Kingdom

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Taipei Branch, E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd., KGI Securities Co. Ltd., Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., President Securities Corporation, SinoPac Securities Corporation and Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.