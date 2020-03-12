Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$188,000,000 6.80% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2021

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 13 March 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is YangoJusticen6.8%210311S and the ISIN Code is XS2133059480.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be issued in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 12 March 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited

28/F, CCB Tower

3 Connaught Road Central

Central, Hong Kong

6. The Lead Manager(s) / Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are Haitong International Securities Company

Limited and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited.

7. The above company Notes will not be CDP eligible securities and will not be settled through CDP.

8. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

