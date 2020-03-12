Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$188,000,000 6.80% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 12:44am EDT
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 13 March 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is YangoJusticen6.8%210311S and the ISIN Code is XS2133059480.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be issued in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 12 March 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited
28/F, CCB Tower
3 Connaught Road Central
Central, Hong Kong

6. The Lead Manager(s) / Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are Haitong International Securities Company
Limited and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited.

7. The above company Notes will not be CDP eligible securities and will not be settled through CDP.

8. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 04:43:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
12:44aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$188,000,000 6.80% Guaranteed Senior Notes due ..
PU
03/11DEBT - CHANGE OF TERMS : :USD10,000,000,000 Global Covered Bond Programme (the "..
PU
03/11DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Change in Interest of Director
PU
03/11DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$280,000,000 11.75% Senior Notes due 2021
PU
03/11EQUITY - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :Admission of 493,277,002 units to the Mainboard..
PU
03/11GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Stabilisation Announcement
PU
03/11DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$100,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 206..
PU
03/11DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$190,000,000 12.75% Senior Notes due 2022
PU
03/10DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Intere..
PU
03/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on stimulus hopes, bargain hunting
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 975 M
EBIT 2020 503 M
Net income 2020 426 M
Finance 2020 802 M
Yield 2020 3,57%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 8,89x
EV / Sales2021 8,38x
Capitalization 9 473 M
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,84  SGD
Last Close Price 8,85  SGD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED5.51%7 073
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-6.86%50 115
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.72%40 566
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-9.21%31 816
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.46%28 066
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%20 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group