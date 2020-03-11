Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$190,000,000 12.75% Senior Notes due 2022

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 12 March 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is Jingrui n12.75%220311S and the ISIN Code is XS2126415293.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollar (US$). The Notes will be issued in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 11 March 2020.

5. The name and address of Principal Paying Agent for the Notes is as follows: -

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

c/o Citibank, N.A., Dublin Branch

One North Wall Quay

Dublin 1

Ireland

6. The Lead Managers/ Bookrunners of the Notes are Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, BOSC International Company Limited, China Investment Securities International Brokerage Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, CRIC Securities Company Limited, TFI Securities and Futures Limited, CMB International Capital Limited and BOCOM International Securities Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

