Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$200,000,000 11.8% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2022

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 27 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is ModernL n11.8%220226S and the ISIN Code is XS2110675860.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollar (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 26 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

c/o Citibank, N.A., Dublin Branch

One North Wall Quay

Dublin 1

Ireland

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, BOCOM International Securities Limited, China Investment Securities International Brokerage Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, HeungKong Securities Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

