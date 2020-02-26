Log in
Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$225,000,000 10.875% Senior Notes due 2022

02/26/2020 | 01:33am EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m.,Thursday, 27 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is China SC n10.875%220626S. The ISIN Code is XS2120092882.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in minimum of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 26 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

Citibank, N.A., London Branch
c/o Citibank, N.A., Dublin Branch
One North Wall Quay
Dublin 1
Ireland

6. The Lead Manager(s) and Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, Barclays Bank PLC, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, BOCI Asia Limited, CCB International Capital Limited, China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd, Hong Kong Branch, CMB International Capital Limited, HeungKong Securities Limited, Kaisa Financial Group Company Limited and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 06:32:09 UTC
