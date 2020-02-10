Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

2. The short name and abbreviated name of the Notes are Kookmin f220109S and the ISIN Code is XS2099691060.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$200,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 9 January 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch

One Canada Square

London E14 5AL

United Kingdom

6. The Lead Manager(s) and Bookrunner(s) of the Notes is Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

