Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2025

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Tuesday, 25 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is ToyotaIndCF f250212S and the ISIN Code is XS2117445887.

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$1,000,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$100,000 with a minimum of 10 lots to be traded in a single transaction.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 12 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2DB, United Kingdom

6. The Lead Manager/Bookrunner of the Notes is Mizuho Securities Asia Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

