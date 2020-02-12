Log in
Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$300,000,000 3.95% Notes due 2050

02/12/2020 | 09:11pm EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 14 February 2020.

2. (I) The short name of the Notes is IndRail n3.95%500213A and the ISIN Code is US45434L2B92.

(II) The short name of the Notes is IndRail n3.95%500213R and the ISIN Code is US45434M2B74.

The letter 'R' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Regulation S. The letter 'A' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Rule 144A.

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 13 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

60 Wall Street, 24th Floor
MS: NYC60-2405, New York, NY 10005
United States of America

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Axis Bank Limited, Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Standard Chartered Bank.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 02:10:01 UTC
