Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$300,000,000 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021

02/12/2020 | 04:19am EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 13 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is CenChina n6.875%210210S and the ISIN Code is XS2115155033.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 12 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch
Level 52, International Commerce Centre
1 Austin Road West
Kowloon, Hong Kong

6. The Lead Manager(s)/ Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are AMTD Global Markets Limited, BNP Paribas, CMB International Capital Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:18:03 UTC
