Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$300,000,000 8.25% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2023

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is YangoJustn8.25%231125S and the ISIN Code is XS2122380822.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollar ('US$'). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 25 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited

28/F, CCB Tower

3 Connaught Road Central

Central, Hong Kong

6. The Lead manager(s)/Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are Nomura International PLC, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Admiralty Harbour Capital Limited, CMB International Capital Limited and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

