Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$325,000,000 3.133% Notes due 2025

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Thursday, 27 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is VenaEne n3.133%250226S and the ISIN Code is XS2122900330.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the SFA).

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 26 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch

One Canada Square

London E14 5AL

GB United Kingdom

6. The Lead Manager / Bookrunner of the Notes are Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Singapore Branch, DBS Bank Ltd, ING Bank N.V., Singapore Branch, MUFG Securities Asia Limited Singapore Branch, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Banca IMI S.P.A., BNP Paribas and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

