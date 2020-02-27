Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$400,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Capital Securities ("Securities")

1. The Securities will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 28 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Securities is UPL 5.25%PerCapSec S and the ISIN Code is XS2125139464.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Securities is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the 'SFA').

3. The Securities will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Securities is 27 February 2020.

5. The name and address of Principal Paying Agent for the Securities is as follows: -

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

c/o Citibank, N.A., Dublin Branch

One North Wall Quay

Dublin 1

Ireland

6. The Lead Managers/ Bookrunners of the Securities are Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., J.P. Morgan Securities plc, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A., Singapore Branch, UBS AG Singapore Branch, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, DBS Bank Ltd. and Societe Generale.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

