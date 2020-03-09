Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$450,000,000 12% Senior Notes due 2023

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 11 March 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is Gemstones n12%230310S and the ISIN Code is XS2098347821.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (the 'SFA').

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be issued in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Notes will be traded in minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 10 March 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

Citibank N.A., London Branch

c/o Citibank, N.A., Dublin Branch

One North Wall Quay

Dublin 1, Ireland

6. The Lead Manager(s) / Bookrunner(s) of the Notes are Nomura International plc, BOSC International Company Limited, AMTD Global Markets Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., CCB International Capital Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, BOCOM International Securities Limited, China Investment Securities International Brokerage Limited, Zhongtai International Securities Limited, HeungKong Securities Limited, ABCI Capital Limited, CMBC Securities Company Limited, UBS AG Hong Kong Branch and Yue Xiu Securities Company Limited.

7. The above company Notes will not be CDP eligible securities and will not be settled through CDP.

8. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

