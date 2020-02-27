Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$50,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 2060 (Bail-inable Notes)

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 28 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is BkNovaScotiaS82 z600226S and the ISIN Code is XS2122899904.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act (the SFA).

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollar (US$). The Notes will be in denominations of US$250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$250,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 26 February 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

The Bank of Nova Scotia, London Branch

201 Bishopsgate

6th Floor

London EC2M 3NS

United Kingdom

6. The Lead Manager / Bookrunner of the Notes is The Bank of Nova Scotia, Hong Kong Branch.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

