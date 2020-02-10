Log in
Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$50,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2023

02/10/2020 | 09:18pm EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

2. The short name of the Notes is KorDevBk f230124S and the ISIN Code is XS2107380961.

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in United States Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$200,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 23 January 2020.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A.
2 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer
L-1115 Luxembourg

6. The Lead Manager and Bookrunner of the Notes is Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 02:17:08 UTC
