Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$500,000,000 2.65% Guaranteed Bonds due 2024

1. The Bonds will be listed and quoted in the Bonds Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 22 November 2019.

2. The short name of the Bonds is ShanghaiEleb2.65%241121S and the ISIN Code is XS2080763456.

The letter 'S' denotes that trading of the Bonds is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (the 'SFA').

3. The Bonds will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Bonds will be in denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000. The Bonds will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Bonds is 21 November 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited

Central, Hong Kong

3 Connaught Road Central

20/F, CCB Tower

Hong Kong, SAR China

6. The Joint Lead Managers of the Bonds are UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, Barclays Bank PLC (incorporated in England and Wales with limited liability), ICBC International Securities Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd. Hong Kong Branch (a joint stock company incorporated in the People s Republic of China with limited liability), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (incorporated in the Singapore with limited liability), Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch (incorporated in the People s Republic of China with limited liability), China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and MUFG Securities Asia Limited.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.