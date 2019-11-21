Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$500,000,000 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2036

1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 22 November 2019.

2. (I) The short name of the Notes is AdaniTran n4.25%360521A and the ISIN Code is US00652XAB47.

(II) The short name of the Notes is AdaniTran n4.25%360521R and the ISIN Code is XS2080214864.

The letter 'R' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Regulation S. The letter 'A' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Rule 144A.

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereafter. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 21 November 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street

New York, NY10286

United States of America

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Mizuho Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank and UBS AG Singapore Branch.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.