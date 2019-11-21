Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Exchange Limited    SGXL   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(SGXL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Debt - Listing Confirmation::US$500,000,000 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2036

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 04:46am EST
1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 22 November 2019.

2. (I) The short name of the Notes is AdaniTran n4.25%360521A and the ISIN Code is US00652XAB47.

(II) The short name of the Notes is AdaniTran n4.25%360521R and the ISIN Code is XS2080214864.

The letter 'R' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Regulation S. The letter 'A' denotes that trading of the Notes issued under Rule 144A.

3. The Notes will be quoted and traded in US Dollars (US$). The Notes will be in denomination of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereafter. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of US$200,000.

4. The issue date of the Notes is 21 November 2019.

5. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon
240 Greenwich Street
New York, NY10286
United States of America

6. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Mizuho Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank and UBS AG Singapore Branch.

7. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

Disclaimer

SGX - Singapore Exchange Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
05:11aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :landmark collaboration for sustainable natural rubber pr..
PU
05:11aWARRANTS LISTING - STRUCTURED WARRAN : :launch announcement
PU
04:56aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Incorporation of a Subsidiary, Premier Facility Manageme..
PU
04:56aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Cessation of Substantial Shareholder(s) ..
PU
04:51aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of acquisition of 99.0% interest ..
PU
04:46aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$500,000,000 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 203..
PU
04:46aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$500,000,000 2.65% Guaranteed Bonds due 2024
PU
04:46aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Establishment of Marina Promenade Limited as Part of URA..
PU
04:41aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Federal secures US$17.8 million procurement contract wit..
PU
04:41aBUYING-IN : :buying-in executed on november 21, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 959 M
EBIT 2020 492 M
Net income 2020 417 M
Finance 2020 755 M
Yield 2020 3,55%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,15x
EV / Sales2021 8,64x
Capitalization 9 532 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,25  SGD
Last Close Price 8,90  SGD
Spread / Highest target 2,25%
Spread / Average Target -7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Chew Chng Chief Financial Officer
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED23.61%7 001
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.42%52 611
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.01%40 060
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC69.42%31 036
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.06%27 900
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group